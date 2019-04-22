BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans announced Monday that they will be committed to reducing their plastic use throughout stores.

The company says that they will eliminate some current plastic packaging and they will replace it with packaging made from plant-based renewable fiber material.

"We’re taking measurable steps to improve and implement programs that increase our recycling rate, minimize waste, and help make a difference in every community we serve,” said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans packaging and sustainability manager in a press release.

Wegmans says they will continue to work with The Center for Sustainable Packaging at Rochester Institute of Technology to discover new opportunities for packaging.

The company also says they plan to eliminate all plastic bags ahead of the state ban which will take effect in March 2020.