Wegmans strongly encouraging customers to wear masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the concern over the spread of the delta variant, a popular local grocery store is updating its mask policy.
Wegmans announced Tuesday that it will once again require its employees to wear masks and is strongly encouraging customers do the same, regardless of their vaccination status.
The chain dropped its mask requirement back in May when the CDC changed its guidelines for vaccinated people.
You can read the full statement from Wegmans below:
After reviewing the updated guidance from the CDC and state and local health departments, we strongly encourage all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask while shopping with us. As of this evening, all employees are required to wear a face mask in our stores.