BUFFALO, N.Y. — We know a lot of you are trying to cut down on time inside grocery stores or avoid grocery stores all together. Wegmans has rolled out a new app to make checkout faster.

A Wegmans spokesperson says the Wegmans SCAN app has been in its testing phase for the past year at Wegmans stores in Rochester and Massachusetts.

It hasn't been rolled out locally to specifically help shoppers during the coronavirus pandemic. But, the Wegmans SCAN app is arriving at a good time in the Buffalo area.

It allows shoppers to scan what they're buying as they fill up their cart, then upload what they want to buy at self-checkout. You never actually have to put credit card information in the app, so that should eliminate security concerns.

The app can be used at just a few Wegmans stores, for now, on Amherst Street, on Alberta Drive, Losson Road and on McKinley Parkway.

The thing about the app — you have to be connected to the store's WiFi to use it.

This does have the possibility of reducing time at the register, something a lot of people are trying to do amid the pandemic.

Tops says it is testing a 'scan and go' shopper mobile app internally at one pilot store and that the app should be rolled out at that store over the next month, with more stores to also be included.

