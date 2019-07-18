ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans is recalling multiple sizes of its Ultimate Carrot cake and carrot apple muffins because they may contain pieces of plastic.

If you have any of the items on the list below, you can return it to the customer service desk at any location for a full refund. If you have any questions or need more information, you can reach the Wegmans Customer Care Center at 1-855-934-3663, Monday-Friday from 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Here is the list of products being recalled: