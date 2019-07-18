ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans is recalling multiple sizes of its Ultimate Carrot cake and carrot apple muffins because they may contain pieces of plastic.
If you have any of the items on the list below, you can return it to the customer service desk at any location for a full refund. If you have any questions or need more information, you can reach the Wegmans Customer Care Center at 1-855-934-3663, Monday-Friday from 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.
Here is the list of products being recalled:
- Wegmans Large Ultimate Carrot Cake (54 oz)
UPC: 77890-82457
Sell By Dates from July 7, 2019 through July 18, 2019
- Wegmans Mini Ultimate Carrot Cake (17 oz)
UPC: 77890-79304
Sell By Dates from July 7, 2019 through July 18, 2019
- Wegmans Ultimate Carrot Cake Slice (6 oz)
UPC: 77890-24956
Sell By Dates from July 12, 2019 through July 15, 2019
- Wegmans Assorted Whole Wheat Muffin Family Pack (4-pack), 11 oz. (only those that contain Carrot Apple Muffins)
UPC: 77890-22745
Sell By Dates from July 12, 2019 through July 14, 2019
- Wegmans Carrot Apple Muffins:
Sold individually in the Bakery Department
Purchased between July 10, 2019 and July 12, 2019