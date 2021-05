Alert says the recall is due to the potential presence of small, black, foreign material.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans is recalling its 8-ounce Everything Bagel Seasoned Hummus.

The store's alert says the recall is due to the potential presence of small, black, foreign material.

The containers in question have a UPC of 7789050576, a lot code of 211088, and a best before date of June 13, 2021.