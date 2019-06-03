BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans is finding itself at the top of another list.

The 2019 Harris Poll Study finds that the Rochester-based supermarket company is number one for corporate reputation among 100 of the nation's most visible companies.

"Ours is a family company, where we all work together to demonstrate the shared values that are important to our customers, the communities we serve and to each of us," says Colleen Wegman, president & CEO in a press release.

The study looks at a companies' character, affinity (trust) and business trajectory to determine the list.

Wegmans says to celebrate being atop of the list, cake will be served at every Wegmans on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m.

The Top 5 of 2019's Corporate Reputation Rankings are: