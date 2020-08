Wegmans announced Thursday that you can now add your favorite beer, seltzer or cider to your online order for curbside pickup or delivery.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cheers, Western New York!

The grocery stores says you will need to provide a valid state ID or passport to verify you are over legal drinking the age of 21.