Wegmans named one of the 'Best Companies to Work For' for 25th year in a row

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans is once again being recognized as one of the best companies to work for in the U.S.

Fortune magazine released this year's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list and the grocery store chain ranked No. 3.

This isn't the first time Wegmans has made the list. In fact, Fortune says Wegmans has been recognized as one of the best companies to work for every year since the list was created 25 years ago.

“Our philosophy has always been to take care of our people, so they can take care of our customers,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “It is extremely inspiring how our employees rise to every occasion to help others, beginning with each other. We believe this caring culture is what has earned us a spot on this list for the past 25 years and we could not be more grateful. We celebrate this award and honor with our entire family of 50,000!”

According to Fortune, the list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work.

The results are based on an analysis of survey responses by more than 4.5 million people who are currently employed in the U.S. The employees answered 60 questions on various topics including trust, respect, fairness, and camaraderie.

“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

