ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In an effort to ensure there is enough supply for all of its customers, Wegmans updated its list of high-demand items that quantities will be limited for customers to purchase as the coronavirus crisis continues to unfold.

Store officials say the run on items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer are similar to what the chain sees leading up to a weather event.

A complete list of items and how many you will be able to buy at one time can be found here.

Wegmans says it is increasing orders based on demand to meet the needs of both their employees and customers.

The store says it will closely monitor the situation and adjust as necessary.