Wegmans holding virtual hiring event Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a job? Wegmans is hiring.
Wegmans is holding a virtual hiring event Thursday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for various full-time and part-time positions at its Buffalo area stores.
Some part-time positions that are available include cashiers, e-commerce store shoppers, and overnight stocking. Part-time food production positions are also available, including bakery, produce, restaurant foods and cooks.
Other available positions include full-time customer service positions and entry level management positions.
Any interested applications can apply online by clicking here. According to Wegmans, the hiring team will review applications and contact candidates to schedule a virtual interview.