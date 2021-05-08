Wegmans holding virtual hiring event Thursday

Wegmans is holding a virtual hiring event Thursday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for various full-time and part-time positions at its Buffalo area stores.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a job? Wegmans is hiring.

Wegmans is holding a virtual hiring event Thursday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for various full-time and part-time positions at its Buffalo area stores.

Some part-time positions that are available include cashiers, e-commerce store shoppers, and overnight stocking. Part-time food production positions are also available, including bakery, produce, restaurant foods and cooks.

Other available positions include full-time customer service positions and entry level management positions.