Wegmans holding virtual hiring event Friday

Wegmans is once again holding a virtual hiring event this week for its stores in the Buffalo area. The hiring event will take place Friday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wegmans is looking to fill a variety of full-time hourly positions at its Buffalo area stores. Some available positions include customer services roles such as culinary, shift leaders, food service managers and overnight supervisors.

Wegmans notes that all interviews for the virtual hiring event will be conducted over the phone with no video included. Those interested in attending the virtual hiring event must be 18 years old or older.

Anyone interested in submitting an application can do so online by clicking here. According to Wegmans, a member of its hiring team will contact candidates to schedule a virtual interview.

Earlier this month Wegmans was recognized as one of the best companies to work for in the U.S. Wegmans was ranked No. 3 on Fortune magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list.

This isn't the first time Wegmans has made the list. In fact, Fortune says Wegmans has been recognized as one of the best companies to work for every year since the list was created 25 years ago.