Like many other essential businesses, Wegmans is looking to add to its ranks in order to keep up with increased customer demand being caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The chain says it's looking to hire a few hundred people over the next two months. Both part-time and full-time positions are available. Hiring is taking place in all departments, but there is a focus on cashier and stocking jobs. Full-time culinary and management posts are also available.

New employees would be eligible for the extra $2 an hour pay hike announced last week.

More information can be found here.

