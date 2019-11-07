ROCHESTER, N.Y. — You know the old saying: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Wegmans wants consumers to know a voucher for $80 making the rounds on social media is a scam.

The Facebook post shows the image of the Wegmans logo with a false claim that the company is giving away the voucher for use in its stores.

"We're actively working to have this fraudulent post removed from Facebook," said Jo Natale, vice president of the chain's media relations. "We urge consumers not to click it, share it, or provide any personal information."