Wegmans donates $135,000 to Buffalo Business Blitz program

The program provides grants to small businesses in need during the pandemic and is a collaboration of Bills cornerback Josh Norman and the city of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Meals 2GO promotion held by Wegmans raised a significant amount of money to benefit small businesses through a grant program.

The Buffalo Business Blitz program, which will help small businesses through grants, will receive $135,000 raised from the promotion. The program is a collaboration between Buffalo Bills all-pro cornerback Josh Norman's organization Starz 24 Foundation and the City of Buffalo.

“In true Buffalo fashion, the community rallied around a worthy cause, in support of local businesses,” said Mike Keating, Sr. VP. Wegmans, Buffalo. “Small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, and the Buffalo Business Blitz will help many keep their doors open.”

The promotion was held on January 5 and 6, and customers placed twice as many Meals 2Go orders during the promotion. Wegmans donated 100 percent of the profits from Meals 2Go during the promotion at stores in Erie and Niagara counties.