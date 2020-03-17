ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans is once again tweaking its hours of operation in the store's on-going response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Effective immediately, stores will be open from 7AM until 10 PM. Prior to this, stores were closing at midnight and reopening at 6 AM.

The chain says the change in hours will allow store employees to do a thorough cleaning and re-stock shelves.

Currently there is a 2-item purchase limit on certain products to try and meet the needs of as many customers as possible.

