Wegmans alerts customers to data breach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans sent out an email to customers this week to alert them of a data breach.

The email states that Wegmans recently became aware of two cloud databases that were inadvertently left open to potential outside access. The information stored on these databases included customer names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, Shoppers Club numbers, as well as email addresses and passwords for access to Wegmans.com accounts.

Wegmans says actual passwords for wegmans.com were "hashed and salted," meaning the characters were not contained in the databases.

They say social security numbers and payment information was not impacted.

Wegmans says they are looking into how this data breach happened and have since corrected their configurations and secured the affected information.

"When we discovered the issue, we worked with leading outside experts to investigate the matter. We have since corrected configurations and secured all affected information. We have also taken steps to avoid the occurrence of similar issues in the future," said Wegmans in their statement to customers.

Wegmans says customers can change their passwords if they wish, even though passwords were protected.