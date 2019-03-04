AMHERST, N.Y. — The Boulevard Mall in Amherst officially hit online auction block Wednesday, but so did Wegmans on Alberta Drive.

2 On Your Side has learned that the Wegmans located at 675 Alberta Drive in Amherst is a tenant of the Boulevard Mall property, which is up for auction currently.

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says Wegmans leases the property at Alberta Drive, which is part of the mall property but was sold in a separate auction from the mall.

The auction for Wegmans Alberta Drive ended with a $7,450,000 bid, but according to Kulpa, "Wegmans has the right of the first refusal."

Wegmans tells 2 On Your Side in a statement:

Our Alberta Drive store is one of our most successful. We are a tenant on this property, with a long-term lease. Regardless of what happens with the sale of the property, we will remain a tenant.

The Boulevard Mall auction was closed with a $24,050,000 bid.

