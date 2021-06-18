A weekly auction in Springville has some one-of-a-kind items

Bid on everything from food to plants to even livestock at the weekly auction farmers market.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — In the middle of the week, in the middle of the village, a hill in Springville comes alive with action. Welcome to the Springville auction!

At about 4 or 5 a.m., a flea market will start. The vendors and the live auction vendors will get there early in the morning. If you want to get a spot in the market, it is first-come, first-served, and the spots are $20 apiece.

The live auction part of the day starts at 9 a.m., and that is every Wednesday of the summer.

Organizers say people drive two hours or more every week for the auction, because of the unique experience.