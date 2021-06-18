A weekly auction in Springville has some one-of-a-kind items

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — In the middle of the week, in the middle of the village, a hill in Springville comes alive with action. Welcome to the Springville auction!
At about 4 or 5 a.m., a flea market will start. The vendors and the live auction vendors will get there early in the morning. If you want to get a spot in the market, it is first-come, first-served, and the spots are $20 apiece.
The live auction part of the day starts at 9 a.m., and that is every Wednesday of the summer.
Organizers say people drive two hours or more every week for the auction, because of the unique experience.
There is a livestock auction every week, in case you want to surprise your family with a new goat or chicken. The real name of the Springville auction is the Gentners Commission Market, which has a page on Facebook.