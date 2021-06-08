Weeklong celebration of Lucille Ball wraps up Saturday in Jamestown

There will be an outdoor screening of three classic 'I Love Lucy' episodes, along with live music. The event starts at 7 p.m. in Comedy Center Park.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Friday would have been Jamestown's own Lucille Ball's 110th birthday.

The National Comedy Center and the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum in Jamestown have spent the week honoring and remembering her, and it all culminates with a special celebration on Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. in Comedy Center Park.

It includes an outdoor screening of three classic "I Love Lucy" episodes, along with live music.

This comes amid some big news about another hilarious woman steps into a new role at the National Comedy Center. Tiffany Haddish will join its advisory board, filling the spot formerly held by the late Carl Reiner.

"Tiffany as an individual and as an artist, is advancing the art form," Journey Gunderson, the executive director of the National Comedy Center, told 2 On Your Side during a Town Hall broadcast. "But not only that, she is using the power of her foothold in comedy and her brand name to help others into the industry and to create opportunities for more people in comedy.

"And so it's only fitting that we make this announcement from Lucille Ball his hometown on Lucille Ball is 110th birthday, because we see some synergy in those core values with the work and professional career of Lucille Ball."

Gunderson added: "So, again, we couldn't be happier because our job is to tell the story of comedy and preserve its heritage and Tiffany Haddish joining the National Comedy Center advisory board helps us advance that mission for generations to come."

There will also be an auction of rare "I Love Lucy" collectibles and keepsakes.