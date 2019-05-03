ELMA, N.Y. — Over the years, gun raffles have been a mainstay as far as fundraising goes for the Jamison Road Volunteer Fire Company.

But now, such activities are under fire after a bill introduced in the New York State Assembly (A01413) that would prohibit non-profit organizations from holding them.

This weekend’s biannual gun raffle will be combined with a rally in defense of the event, which fire department board member Brian Nolan has invited other fire companies to participate in when it begins at noon Saturday.

“It’s really important to get everyone together just to send a friendly message back to the governor in Albany that we can't really stand for this out here in the rural areas," Nolan told WGRZ-TV.

The bill was introduced by Assemblywoman Joanne Simon, who represents a section of Brooklyn in New York City.

In the sponsor’s message to the bill, she wrote: "Firearm-related violence is a significant public health and safety problem, and weapons should not be given away in games of chance."

However, her bill points to no evidence whatsoever to indicate gun raffles contribute to firearm related violence.

“I’d like to see a bill to separate New York City from New York State,” Nolan said. “We’re pretty sure they don’t have these types of gun raffles down there.”

The fire department’s gun raffles raise about $30,000 per year, which is used to purchase equipment to save lives, according to Nolan. Turnout gear alone costs $5,000 per volunteer, he said, adding that funds raised are also used to pay for a host of unfunded mandates from the state.

Fire districts, like local governments and school districts, are subject to the state's mandated 2 percent annual property tax cap, and Nolan says money raised from gun raffles also help keep the taxes charged to residents for fire protection in check.

“$30,000 is one-tenth of our annual budget, so to lose that would be devastating to our budget and put an additional burden on taxpayers,” Nolan said.

Nolan noted that claiming a prize at a gun raffle is not much different than buying a firearm at a retailer.



“Anybody that might win a prize at our gun raffle has to go thorough a federal background check," Nolan said, noting that a federally licensed firearms dealer will be on site to conduct the background checks on winners.

“If you don’t pass that, you don’t leave with a gun,” he said. “It’s the exact same way as if you go to a sporting goods store to purchase a gun. You wouldn’t be able to leave with it unless you pass that exact same check as we do here."

Commenting on whether there could be other ways to raise money without gun raffles, Nolan said, “we've had bingo, chicken barbecues, and different events like that. But they just don't make the money that we need to really survive.”

