Week-long Walk Off Hunger event raises money for local food banks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every year, FeedMore Western New York holds "Walk Off Hunger," a fundraiser to support FeedMore's mission and raise awareness about food insecurity in Western New York.

To participate in the walk, which runs from October 3 through October 10, you can register as an individual for $25 or $20 per person for groups of four or more. Anyone under 15 years old can register for free.

Registered participants receive a reusable tote bag, mask, bottled water, hand sanitizer and other items. Participants are also invited to an online auction and able to create a JustGiving fundraising page to raise more money for FeedMore.

Walkers can use FeedMore's walk routes, their own favorite trail or attend a meetup event on Saturday, October 3 or Saturday, October 10. Meetup events on both days are from 10 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

HoliMont Ski Club, 6921 Route 242, Ellicottville, NY 14731 (Cattaraugus County)

Lakeside Park, 50 W. Lake Road, Mayville, NY 14757 (Chautauqua County)

Outer Harbor – Wilkeson Pointe, 225 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14203 (Erie County)

Knox Farm State Park, 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora, NY 14052 (Erie County)

Reinstein Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, NY 14043 (Erie County)

Congregation Shir Shalom (4660 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221 (Erie County)

Goat Island, 24 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14303 (Niagara County)

For more information, walk routes (all are flat and under two miles) and to register, visit FeedMore's Walk Off Hunger event page.