11 Day Power Play comes to an end Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is the last day of the 11 Day Power Play. From raising over $2 million for cancer research to playing hockey nonstop - there could be some records broken this week.

An official from the Guinness Book of World Records is in town as the longest continuous hockey game in the history of the world is scheduled to end at 5:50 p.m.

Two teams of 20 players each have been playing nonstop hockey since Sunday, Nov. 14, including 2 On Your Side's Pete Gallivan. Typically the teams have 10 guys as active players for a six hour shift while the other 10 will rest and recover.

Over $2 million has been raised for the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Camp Good Days, Make-a-Wish WNY and Oishei Children's Hospital.

