Weather thwarts efforts to get divers into water for The Sullivans rescue effort

They estimate four thousand gallons of the ship's oil were removed under State DEC oversight.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The struggle to save The Sullivans was really more of a frustrating struggle on Tuesday with the weather affecting the rescue operation for the stricken destroyer.

Coordinators of the salvage/recovery effort say there was more progress in getting more oily residue out of the ship and controlling the environmental factor.

They estimate four thousand gallons of the ship's oil were removed under State DEC oversight. But their primary goal of getting divers in the water was thwarted by the blustery weather.

The video of the water washing over more of the destroyer's deck back by the sunken stern and near the rear gun mount gives you some idea of the high winds and water levels holding back the rescue effort.

But the mission to right the ship - now still stabilized at a 22-degree angle of the list - will go on of course with the plan to get divers back into the water hopefully on Wednesday if the blustery weather subsides.

They will make an initial assessment of the hull and then eventually they can work in the compartments where the flooding occurred.

Coast Guard Lexia Littlejohn is leading the operation along with salvage operators, the City of Buffalo, and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

"They need to figure out where the water is coming in from and how is the water coming in. So that's why we want to do outside of the vessel assessment first and then we can - once we get more information from that - we will go inside and then sort of figure out does that match up with what we're seeing on the outside. Can we repair it? Does it need epoxy? Does it need wedges?. Does it need plugs? So that's kind of what we're looking for," Littlejohn says.

Plans and schematics of the ship construction from the 1940s era will help guide them. And there's another factor to protect those divers. It's a warning for other boats and ships on the Buffalo River and of Lake Erie for pleasure boats and commercial traffic to cut down on a dangerous wake and wave action.

Littlejohn explains, "It's going to require a no-wake speed past the Naval park - vessels over 100 gross tons will be required to notify the Coast Guard two hours prior to entering the Buffalo River. And that is to ensure the safety of the divers"

There is also a naval architect doing a top-side assessment of The Sullivans. That expert is looking down from the nearby and higher Little Rock cruiser to check its placement for when they do try to get it upright.