Wears Valley wildfire 98% contained and Seymour fire 60% contained; evacuation notices have expired

Sevier County officials have also updated their website for owners to check the initial status of their properties within the affected areas.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County officials said the Hatcher Mountain wildfire is now 98% contained and the Seymour fire is 60% contained.

According to Bruce Miller, the incident commander with the Tennessee Forestry Division, the Hatcher Mountain fire is now 98% contained with 2,498 total acres burned and about 300 structures were affected.

Sevier County officials said all affected areas of the Hatcher Mountain fire are now open, but anyone in the affected areas should use caution as emergency crews continue to work.

Owners can visit the link to view the initial status of their properties within the affected areas.

Officials also said a no-fly restriction remains for the public, including drones, for Wears Valley and Chilhowee Mountain through April 7.

Miller noted that the changes in total acres burned from earlier reports are due to a more accurate mapping of the fire.

Miller said crews are working to extinguish all remaining hotspots and any active fires along their control lines.

Miller also said the Dupont fire in Seymour near the Blount-Sevier County line is now 60% contained. The fire has burned 678 acres so far and one structure in Blount County and another in Sevier County have been affected.

Miller warned that smoke may be visible from the Dupont fire in the coming days due to mop-up and control efforts that would be carried out by crews in that area. He said those efforts are to assist with the containment of the fire. These operations may also be visible at night.

No fatalities have been reported. One civilian has suffered injuries so far. He was a contractor working excavation on a home near the fire. On Thursday, his wife identified him as Bradley Slone Jr. She said, "he's struggling with pain and swollen very bad."

Two firefighters were treated on the scene for minor injuries while fighting the fire.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters also extended his thanks to multiple agencies from the state and local levels who are assisting with the containment of the wildfires. He also thanked the different organizations that have helped with donations and efforts to feed and shelter evacuees and firefighters.

Waters attributes the lives saved and property protected in part to the lessons learned from the 2016 wildfires. He said that changes made to evacuation plans and the cell towers not being directly impacted by the fires helped with communication efforts.

Waters said he hopes to have survey crews assess the damage in the coming days.

EVACUATIONS & ROAD CLOSURES

All evacuation notices have expired and all roads have been reopened except for Cold Springs Hollow Road.

Waters said the shelter at Seymour Heights Christian Church is closed. The Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive remains open.

Sevier County has added road closures to its evacuation map, which can be found at this link.

HOW TO HELP

Sevier County officials are directing donations to MountainTough.org, and the Sevier County Fairgrounds are officially open to receive donations. A full list of needed items is available online.