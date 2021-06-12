Wealthy last-minute donors supporting Mayor Byron Brown campaign

Billionaires and companies doing business with the city are among the contributors who have flooded the mayor's campaign with more than $110,000 the past week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Maybe the race for mayor of Buffalo is tighter than most believed it would be.

Or perhaps the last-minute flurry of campaign activity by Mayor Byron Brown — who has been running a stealth campaign for the past five months — was forthcoming regardless of whatever internal polls told the four-term incumbent.

Whichever the case, the Brown campaign has come alive in the last week. And big donors have poured money into the re-election effort, helping to underwrite a blitz of TV advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts as the countdown to election day approaches zero.