'We're running out of ideas,' father of missing Olean man says after 6 days of searching

OLEAN, N.Y. — As weather conditions worsen with Friday’s rain and as the days pass, there is growing concern in the Southern Tier about the safety of an Olean man who has been missing for six days now.

Police say they have searched just about every location they can think of, but there are volunteer search efforts that continue for 22-year-old Cole Geise.

"We literally have searched and searched and searched, and we’re running out of ideas, is what it’s coming down to now," said Steve Geise, Cole's dad.

Cole is 6 feet, 5 inches, 215 pounds, and autistic. It’s possible he’s wearing a blue or gray hoodie with the word “ECKO” on the front and blue jeans.

Olean Police say no one saw him leave his home Sunday morning.

"We don’t see anything out of his room that’s missing," Geise said.

His parents say Cole loves to go on long walks, usually leaving early in the morning and coming back late at night.

"Cole walks all over the place through Olean, If you’ve shown somebody his picture, I almost guarantee you everybody in this city or town has seen him," Geise said.

Investigators say it’s possible that a hunter saw Cole on Sunday morning in a wooded area off of Old Rock City Road behind the Olean Fire Hall, where there are trails and rocky terrain.

Police say the search has been extensive.

"The initial search was, it was very hilly, deep woods. We got out with volunteer firemen, with just citizens that wanted to show up; had four wheelers had drones in the air. We had every resource available," said Captain Robert Blovsky of Olean Police.

"We’ve ruled out that area because we’ve searched it so well, and now we’re onto just looking generally for him."

Tips have been coming in from all over, but still no sign of Cole. The family has set up a command post at War Vets Park.

It is very organized, with volunteers checking in, and their names are marked down next to places that have been searched.

"We just want to know where he is as a parent a father his mother his friends, his family we just want to know where he is and that he’s alright," Geise said.