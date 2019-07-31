MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Residents in the Village of Brocton and the Town of Portland in Chautauqua County are no longer required to boil water prior to use.

The announcement was made Sunday afternoon, saying the restriction of water use for that area has ended.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services issued a boil advisory on July 31, following a water main break.

Residents were advised not to use water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making coffee unless it's boiled first. Outdoor water use was also restricted, such as filling swimming pools, washing cars, and watering lawns and gardens.

Public water customers were asked to restrict water use indoors too until the water main break is repaired.

During the week, residents in the Town of Portland and Village of Brocton were allowed to pick up one case of water at the Brocton Fire Hall to help ease some of their water needs.

The source of the leak has yet to be identified. The New York State Rural Water Association and Jamestown Board of Public Utilities were brought in to help resolve the issue.

RELATED: Algae blooms force two Chautauqua Lake beaches to close

RELATED: Study finds WNY beaches among dirtiest in New York State

RELATED: Busted lead pipes to your home? There's money to fix that