Water main on Oak Street in Batavia to be shut down Friday

Water will be shut off for an unknown length of time while Zoladz Construction is "abandoning" the water main on Richmond Avenue, according to the City of Batavia.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia announced that a water main on Oak Street will be shut off on Friday.

The water main on Oak Street from Richmond Avenue to Pickthorn Drive will be shut down while Zoladz Construction is "abandoning" it. The amount of time it will be closed is unknown.

The city is reminding people that when water is restored it may be discolored. People should refrain from doing laundry until the water is clear.