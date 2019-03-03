CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Erie County Water Authority repaired a number of water main breaks across the area this weekend.

Bob Lichtenthal, deputy director of ECWA, said crews wrapped up repairs Sunday evening on the Markus Drive site in Cheektowaga, near Villa Maria College.

"It wasn't a split. It was a hole, which made it a more involved repair," he said.

Lichtenthal added that the volume of water leaving the pipe made it a more deliberate job, citing crew safety, as they work to remove a small section of the pipe and install a new one.

In a statement on Twitter, the reason for the widespread water main breaks are, "due to the fluctuating freezing and thawing cycles that Western New York has been experiencing over the past several days."

