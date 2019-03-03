CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Erie County Water Authority said repairs to water main breaks across the area will continue into Sunday evening.

Bob Lichtenthal, deputy director of ECWA, said crews would work on the Markus Drive site in Cheektowaga, near Villa Maria College, through at least 5 p.m.

"It wasn't a split. It was a hole, which made it a more involved repair," he said.

A 24-inch cast iron transition main pipe broke, and crews responded to the scene on Saturday night.

Lichtenthal added that the volume of water leaving the pipe made it a more deliberate job, citing crew safety, as they work to remove a small section of the pipe and install a new one.

Residents in the northeast section of the town of Cheektowaga on Saturday night were asked not to waste water as the ECWA investigated what was causing a drop in the water pressure.

An official says that crews noticed that there was a water pressure drop in their control system around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

They said the problem was occurring somewhere between their Pine Hill pump station and their Wehrle tank, which is near the big blue water tower.

The water authority says that there is no exact time frame on when residents can expect water to be working at full power.

2 On Your Side will update this story when more information becomes available.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Potholes return across Western New York

Snow Arrives Late Sunday

Senators want action as Lake Ontario water levels rise