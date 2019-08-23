CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some residents along Cayuga Creek Road in the Town of Cheektowaga may see a disruption in water service due to a water main breaking.

The Erie County Water Authority says there was a water main break on a 24-inch transmission line early Friday afternoon.

“An ECWA repair crew was dispatched to the location to begin repairs on the break. The break has been isolated and crews are actively working on the repair," said the authority in a released statement.

Residents in the Peregrine Senior Living facily could be without water while the main is repaired and put back into serives.

Other residents on the street may experience low or no water pressure.