FREDONIA, N.Y. — Residents in the Village of Fredonia are being asked to conserve water until further notice.

The Village of Fredonia says there was a large water main break on Monday; the village is currently working to locate it.

To maintain a safe level of water at the water treatment plant, residents are being asked to conserve water until the leak is located, isolated and repaired.