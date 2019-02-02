DEPEW, N.Y. — A water main break on Eliot Avenue, near Transit Road, also affected a natural gas line Saturday morning, the Depew Office of Emergency Management said.

The Erie County Water Authority and National Fuel have been contacted, according to the Depew office, which added that the affected area is limited to the area east of Transit Road to Lincoln Street, and the area north of Walden Avenue to Olmstead Avenue.

There is no estimate for when the repairs will be done, and town officials will soon meet with National Fuel's Emergency Manager.