BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Water Lantern Festival is a new family-friendly food and music event coming to Buffalo's Outer Harbor this Saturday.

The highlight is at sundown when floating lanterns will be released into the water.

People can go to decorating stations to create messages on the water lanterns. Some use them to write hopes and dreams, messages to loved ones, inspirational messages, and then they are sent into the water at sunset.

The website calls it an "awe-inspiring sight as the lanterns reflect upon the water."

Drew Curth, event coordinator said it is safe for the environment.

The festival has already been held in El Paso, Detroit and Phoenix.

Some of the proceeds to Veterans One Stop of WNY.

Tickets are $30, plus fees for refund protection and a little more the day of the event, click here for more information.

