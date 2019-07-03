BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to a legislative source, democrats who control the Erie County Legislature are poised to re-appoint Jerome Schad to his seat as a commissioner of the Erie County Water Authority (ECWA).

Schad also serves as the democrat party leader in the town of Amherst,

Schad came under fire last year after a scathing report on the ECWA from the NYS Authorities Budget Office (“ABO”) that formally censured the Water Authority and outlined numerous problems including a lack of transparency and accountability in governance and decision-making.

But Schad has repeatedly pointed out that most of the criticisms contained in the report were from a time when he served as a minority member on the ECWA Board, and has insisted that he has made changes since becoming the chairman of the board.

At the same time, minority republicans are expected to try and block the appointment, while moving to cut the pay of those who serve on the water authority board.

They will be joined in their effort by democrat legislator Thomas Loughran (Amherst), an often vocal critic of the Water Authority and the way board members are appointed.

Loughran is not seeking re-election this year.

Republicans will request a 45-day moratorium on voting to make the ECWA board appointment, after Schad one of only two applicants who interviewed for the position last week.

As well, the minority caucus will move to slash to $22,500 annual stipend paid to ECWA board members to $100 per meeting.

“That is their call, said Schad when asked about the republican proposal following a meeting of the ECWA Thursday morning. “I don’t tell the legislature what to do so let them do what they want to do today.”

In June of 2018, shortly after the critical ABO report, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz outlined a package of proposed reforms for the ECWA, including reducing the yearly stipend for board members to $7,500 to bring them more in line with what board members at other water Authorities around the state are paid.