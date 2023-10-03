WATCH LIVE: Fallen firefighter Jason Arno's funeral

Fallen firefighter Jason Arno is being laid to rest on Friday. The procession is set to start at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral at 10 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral services are being held today for Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno. Arno died while fighting a massive fire on Main Street. His life and service to the city have been honored in countless ways since then but on Friday he will be laid to rest.

Watch live coverage of his procession and funeral above starting at 8:56 a.m. More coverage will be available below.

10:09 a.m. - Jason Arno's casket is being brought into the cathedral. Watch the funeral service live here:

The public and members of various fire/law enforcement departments are outside the cathedral to pay their respects to firefighter Arno @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/qAEbKIbRoo — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) March 10, 2023

The view down Delaware Ave. in #Buffalo is something else right now. All for Jason Arno. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/dRjo9xTz6t — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) March 10, 2023

9:56 a.m. - Jason Arno's casket on Engine 2 has arrived. Watch the full procession below:

Firefighters salute as the pipes and drums go by. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/QCOtBR7jdH — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) March 10, 2023

The American flag draped over the intersection as the pipes and drums can be heard in the distance @wgrz pic.twitter.com/Q2aPQgvvOn — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) March 10, 2023

9:45 a.m. - The procession has arrived at Saint Joseph Cathedral. The services is set to begin at 10 a.m.

9:30 a.m. - The procession has begun. Jason Arno's casket will pass by Engine 2's fire house on the way to Saint Joseph Cathedral for the funeral.

Very somber here at Engine 2 as Jason passes by his fire house and family there for the last time. @wgrz pic.twitter.com/NU0SxxlZON — Danielle Church (@daniellejchurch) March 10, 2023

The final goodbye.



Thank you Jason Arno and Engine 2 for protecting our city. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/3OoSotptMV — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) March 10, 2023

9:20 a.m. - Jason Arno's casket has been loaded on to Engine 2. The procession is set to start at 9:30 a.m. The public has been invited to line the procession route. Students at Hutchinson Technical High School are outside waiting for the procession.

Students at #Buffalo Hutchinson Technical High assemble in front of their school where the funeral procession for firefighter Jason Arno will pass @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/uogltKeYko — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) March 10, 2023

Members of the ATF Police, who investigated the fire that killed Firefighter Jason Arno, have arrived at Engine 2 to pay their respects. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/LXHqsQUCYz — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) March 10, 2023

9:05 a.m. - Engine 2 has been adorned with Arno's gear.

Thank you for your service Jason. Rest in peace ♥️ @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/bRXH9DjvDf — Danielle Church (@daniellejchurch) March 10, 2023

Engine 2 has pulled out of the firehouse and now sits on Virginia at Elmwood, lights flashing, adorned with Firefighter Jason Arno’s gear. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/DxT6McoCDG — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) March 10, 2023

Live coverage has begun.

It’s quiet at Engine 2 on Elmwood and Virginia, less than an hour before Firefighter Jason Arno’s funeral procession will take his body by the firehouse where he served for a final time.



A few firefighters are standing across the street to pay their respects. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/HVVCrqsYhi — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) March 10, 2023

8:30 a.m. - Firefighters and other law enforcement have started to line up ahead of the procession.

Fire trucks from beyond #Buffalo are lining Delaware Ave in advance of the funeral procession for Jason Arno. These are just a few of them in front of the @wgrz TV 2 studios pic.twitter.com/oX4WgdDyXT — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) March 10, 2023

The Erie County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol, NYS Police, Amherst PD, Cheektowaga, Buffalo, Transit Police and AMR are all here.



Engine 2 sits waiting for firefighter Arno's casket. The procession is scheduled to start in about an hour. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/OgD21GmWhU — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) March 10, 2023