WATCH LIVE: Fallen firefighter Jason Arno's funeral

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral services are being held today for Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno. Arno died while fighting a massive fire on Main Street. His life and service to the city have been honored in countless ways since then but on Friday he will be laid to rest.
Watch live coverage of his procession and funeral above starting at 8:56 a.m. More coverage will be available below.
10:09 a.m. - Jason Arno's casket is being brought into the cathedral. Watch the funeral service live here:
9:56 a.m. - Jason Arno's casket on Engine 2 has arrived. Watch the full procession below:
9:45 a.m. - The procession has arrived at Saint Joseph Cathedral. The services is set to begin at 10 a.m.
9:30 a.m. - The procession has begun. Jason Arno's casket will pass by Engine 2's fire house on the way to Saint Joseph Cathedral for the funeral.
9:20 a.m. - Jason Arno's casket has been loaded on to Engine 2. The procession is set to start at 9:30 a.m. The public has been invited to line the procession route. Students at Hutchinson Technical High School are outside waiting for the procession.
9:11 a.m.
9:05 a.m. - Engine 2 has been adorned with Arno's gear.
8:55 a.m.
Live coverage has begun.
8:30 a.m. - Firefighters and other law enforcement have started to line up ahead of the procession.