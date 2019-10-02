SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — A malfunction at the waste water treatment plant on Mill Street in Springville caused a loud sound and concern Saturday evening.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m., according to a statement from Springville Mayor Bill Krebs.

The incident involved a malfunction of the digester, which holds waste sludge and traps methane gas. The malfunction with the digester's cover allowed methane gas to escape, causing a loud boom that was heard throughout the village.

The Springville Volunteer Fire Department and village employees responded to the event. No one was injured, according to the mayor's statement, which added that there is no danger to the public and that all fresh water delivery systems remained fully functional during and after the event.

Krebs said city staff would continue to address repairs at the waste water treatment plant throughout the week.