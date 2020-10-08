Washington Square Restaurant closes for good

Open since 1967 the downtown eatery will not reopen and the building is up for sale.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Washington Square Bar & Grill, operating in downtown Buffalo since 1967, will not reopen and the longtime owners have put the building up for sale.

Owners Vincent and Misty Spano are asking $575,000 for the four-story building, built in 1890, at 295 Washington St. For generations, Washington Square served downtown workers and fans and concert-goers heading to Sahlen Field or KeyBank Center.