The search continues for a missing 14 month-old boy, near Rochester, whose mother was murdered.

The latest update on the investigation came from Wayne County Sheriff, Barry Virts, at about 5pm on Friday.

During the press conference, the sheriff made it very clear he believes the boy is dead.

"I would hope that he is alive," said Virts, "but I don't believe that he is alive because of the time period that has gone by."

"I have no evidence that it is an abduction, but we're in contact with the state in Albany, the Amber Alert people...going back and forth on this," explained Sheriff Virts. "This morning, just decided to cover all our bases...that we would put out the Amber Alert."

18 year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her son Owen were reported missing on Sunday.

The following are "Department of Justice Recommended Criteria" that law enforcement considers when deciding to issue an Amber Alert:

- There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred. - The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. - There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child. - The abduction is of a child aged 17 years or younger. - The child's name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.

We're told an Amber Alert doesn't typically go out if a child is with a parent and not in immediate danger. But the Wayne County Sheriff's Office found the mother's dead body in a bag in the woods on Wednesday.

The Amber Alert went out two days later, on Friday morning.

The Sheriff explained to reporters Friday evening that the search for the missing boy will resume Saturday morning. It could continue Sunday.

They're focused on the 350 acre Joy Road apple orchard where his mother lived and worked. Her body was found on the property, about half a mile from her home.

"We don't have any information right now that would lead us to believe that Owen would be off this farm," said Virts while adding that they've expanded their search radius to include about a mile beyond the farm.

While investigators haven't named any murder suspects, deputies did arrest the victim's boyfriend, Alberto Reyes. He's charged with tampering with evidence.

"Reyes stated he removed the deceased body of Selena from the home and buried her in the woods behind the home," explained Virts in a press conference earlier this week. "Reyes made no statements to the whereabouts of Owen."

The sheriff told reporters Friday that investigators recovered what they believe is Reyes' cellphone. They're hoping to secure a search warrant to look at his text messages and other data.

In terms of the Amber Alert, we're told it will remain in effect until the Wayne County Sheriff's Office determines it's not needed anymore.

