Warsaw man dead, woman injured following a motorcycle crash in Cattaraugus County

CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. — The New York State Police said a 72-year-old man is dead and a 77-year-old woman was injured following a motorcycle crash in Cattaraugus County, Saturday afternoon.

Police said William Shumaker and Judith Shumaker were riding a motorcycle on State Route 242 in Machias just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday when they veered across the westbound lane, striking the guide rail. They were also with a group of three other motorcycles.

Police said they aren't sure what made them veer.

Police said William was ejected from the motorcycle and later died, while Judith sustained severe head trauma.

The woman was taken to ECMC.

The crash is still under investigation.