BUFFALO, N.Y. — A day care in Wyoming County suddenly announced it's closing later this year, because of rising debt.

That decision stunned parents who are now forced to look for other ways to get care for their kids.

The Daily News in Batavia reports parents were blindsided when Mudpies & Milestones Learning Center in Warsaw announced it will close in June, because of rising financial debt.

The CEO of Child Care Resource Network in Buffalo says the closure comes at a time when day cares across the country are dealing with serious challenges.

"So the parent experience I use the word patchwork," said Amanda Kelkenberg, the CEO of Child Care Resource Network.

With multiple family members and day care providers pitching in to watch their kids.

"I would call our system within New York State fragmented, all different types of funding streams," Kelkenberg said.

Speaking of funding, she says, like a lot of things, there isn't enough of it.

Tens of millions of dollars are needed to create more day care facilities.

Addressing the problem of so-called "child care deserts" in many communities, like the one that those parents in Wyoming County suddenly face.

"The most challenging kind of care to find is infant care," Kelkenberg said.

REPORTER: The average wait time for a toddler or an infant might be what these days?

"It could anywhere between one and two years," she replied.

Programs are expensive.

According to Child Care Aware of America, daycare for an infant costs more than $15,000 per year.

And in New York, it's more expensive than all but five other states.

REPORTER: What could New York State do to address the issues, obviously you have funding but are there any common sense things that aren't happening?

"There are some different states that have provided incentives to teachers and caregivers that continue their education," Kelkenberg said, but New York isn't one of them.

She also says daycare ratings should be tied to funding.

Without these changes, she's concerned about the future of child care.

Kelkenberg says that the state has done a good job expanding universal Pre-K and creating a Paid Family Leave program.

But certainly, more can be done.

We spoke to State Senator Tim Kennedy about the issue, he's sponsored and co-sponsored legislation to improve the child care system.

REPORTER: Why does the system not work?

"Well, the system has been in place as it currently stands for many years I think we have an obligation to make the system better," he said.

REPORTER: Can we talk about real specifics?

"So right now what the governor has proposed, what the Senate has proposed over $20 million, more across the state for child care services to make child care more affordable," Kennedy said.

REPORTER: That's probably a drop in the bucket right, $20 million, probably isn't a whole lot more.

"When it's across the state it adds to what we already have in place," Kennedy said.

Senator Kennedy would like to create a student loan forgiveness program, for daycare workers. And he's co-sponsored legislation that would increase the child and dependent care tax credit.

Both bills are in committee.