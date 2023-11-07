Warren County Jail committee responds to Burham escape

The Warren County Board of Commissioners and Prison Board are implementing jail changes and reviewing policies.

WARREN COUNTY, Pa. — The Warren County Board of Commissioners and Prison Board are responding to the escape of Michael Burham on July 6.

A criminal investigation related to the escape is ongoing and involves multiple law enforcement agencies. The Prison and Commissioners Boards plan to focus their responsibility on the Warren County jail, staff, inmates, and the community's safety once the criminal investigation comes to an end.

The Prison Board and Commissioners discussed the escape and reviewed all information not related to the investigation. Per that review, the roof of the prison yard will undergo repairs. The prison yard area, which is a room with a cage on the top floor of the Warren County jail, will be changed to include safety measures. The exercise equipment in the prison yard will also be replaced with equipment that won't allow access to higher positions in the facility.

It's expected that the structural fixes will be completed by the end of the week, while other long-term upgrades will be completed in the next few weeks.

The Warren County Board of Commissioners and Prison Board commented on the law that gives prisoners access to yard time and outside exercise.

A release from the Commissioners of Warren County says, "With a facility as small as ours that is close to full, inmates must be taken to the yard in shifts. That happens all day and evening to ensure all inmates have appropriate yard time."