Warren County Commissioners to vote on prison repairs in wake of Burham escape

Repairs could soon be coming to the prison from which Michael Burham escaped in July.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two months since Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County prison and left neighbors in fear

Now County Commissioners are preparing to take action in the aftermath of his escape, planning to vote Wednesday to approve renovations to the prison and allow contractors to begin submitting bids for the project.

Burham — a Jamestown native who was wanted for kidnapping, rape, murder, and arson — escaped from jail in Warren County, Pa., on July 9 after slipping through a broken fence in a rooftop prison yard and climbing down a makeshift rope of bedsheets.

The county is voting to approve a request for a proposal to renovate the yard.

Warren County Solicitor Nathaniel Schmidt said that since Burham’s escape, temporary repairs to the yard have been made, and prisoners have not been allowed back to that area.

He also defended the timeline of the repairs despite what some consider to be an extended period of time since the incident.

“There's not been an ongoing risk of escape from the courtyard,” Schmidt said. “We're within a 60-day response time from the date of capture, and we're asking for an aggressive construction timeline from the bidders.”

The county won’t know the full details of what the renovations entail until a contractor is ultimately hired at a later date, however, Schmidt said it hopes to strengthen security in that yard by adding a stronger fence or mesh. The solicitor said the county is confident these renovations will prevent further issues.

“If constructed correctly, it would be impossible for Burham to escape in the same fashion,” Schmidt said.

The commissioners' vote is scheduled for Tuesday at 12 p.m. Burham will also be formally arraigned Thursday at 9:30 a.m.