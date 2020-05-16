BUFFALO, N.Y. — Did you spot one of the warplanes flying over Western New York Saturday morning?

If so, there's no need to be alarmed, the National Warplane Museum conducted a series of flyovers to honor first responders, health care workers and essential workers.

The flyover used historic aircraft, instead of modern planes such as the event on Tuesday.

The museum put out a detailed list of the planes' schedule earlier in the week. However, that plan ended up changing last minute due to bad weather. Some flyover times were shifted and/or delayed due to later in the afternoon.

The warplanes have a planned mission to flyover the Dunkirk and Fredonia area around 4:45 p.m., but the National Warplane Museum says they are running about 45 minutes behind.

Those looking to monitor the flight path can do so by checking the National Warplane Museum's Facebook page. You can also track the planes by downloading the Flightradar24 app and searching N345AB.

The museum said to look up about ten minutes before the flyover is supposed to make its way near you in case of any slight schedule changes.

