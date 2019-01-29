BUFFALO, N.Y. — Warming Centers

The City of Buffalo is operating three Code Blue warming centers to protect the homeless and anyone who loses power and can't heat their home.

The shelters, which will operate overnight, are at Harbor House at 241 Genesee Street, St. Luke's Church at 325 Walden Avenue and Holy Cross Church hall at 412 Niagara Street. Harbor House is also open during the day.

Code Blue says no one who's homeless should stay on the streets during the life-threatening cold. People can call 211 to get information on shelters, and you should urge anyone you see without shelter to get to a warming center for their own safety.

Streets

The City of Buffalo has 35 pieces of equipment clearing the snow. People are reminded to obey alternate parking rules so that streets can be plowed. If a car is found to be preventing plowing operations, police say it will be towed.

If you have your car towed, police say yo should call your local precinct to find out where it was taken. In most cases, cars will only be towed a short distance just to get them out of the way. However, drivers who have their vehicles towed can expect to be assessed a $50 towing fine.

In addition, the State of New York has sent additional plowing equipment to Buffalo according to Streets Commissioner Stephen Stepniak.

Garbage Pickup

Mayor Brown announced that garbage and recycling pickup will not be conducted on Wednesday and Thursday in order to keep sanitation workers from having to subject themselves to what are expected to be brutal wind chills. City residents are also reminded that this is not a case where garbage pickup on those dates is being pushed back by a day or two. Their garbage will not be picked up this week so they should plan accordingly.

Clear Your Hydrants

According to Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, firefighters will do their best to shovel hydrants during the storm. However, he asked that able-bodied people - so long as they don't put their own health in peril - help out wherever they can by keeping hydrants clear on their streets.

Renaldo also reminded people of the potentially lethal danger posed by carbon monoxide, which can build up outside vents for appliances such as furnaces and water heaters that are not clear of snow, or when a stove is used to heat a home.

"Don't try and use equipment for any other purpose than it is intended for," said Renaldo. "If you lose power and heat, seek shelter elsewhere."