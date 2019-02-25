BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has opened several warming centers around the county to help those who are still without power caused by Sunday's storm.

-Lackawanna Sr. Center, 230 Martin Road

-Marilla Sr. Center, 1810 Two Rod Road

-Hoover Beach Community Center, 3880 Hoover Road

-Tonawanda Sr. Center, 35 Main Street

-Harbor House, 241 Genesee Street

-Grand Island Sr. Center, 3278 Whitehaven Road

The Town of Amherst has also opened a warming shelter for their residents at the Harlem Road Community Center located at 4255 Harlem Road.