BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has opened several warming centers around the county to help those who are still without power caused by Sunday's storm.
-Lackawanna Sr. Center, 230 Martin Road
-Marilla Sr. Center, 1810 Two Rod Road
-Hoover Beach Community Center, 3880 Hoover Road
-Tonawanda Sr. Center, 35 Main Street
-Harbor House, 241 Genesee Street
-Grand Island Sr. Center, 3278 Whitehaven Road
The Town of Amherst has also opened a warming shelter for their residents at the Harlem Road Community Center located at 4255 Harlem Road.