BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has opened several warming centers around the county to help those who are still without power caused by Sunday's storm.
- Lackawanna Sr. Center, 230 Martin Road
- Marilla Sr. Center, 1810 Two Rod Road
- Hoover Beach Community Center, 3880 Hoover Road
- Tonawanda Sr. Center, 35 Main Street
- Harbor House, 241 Genesee Street
- Grand Island Sr. Center, 3278 Whitehaven Road
The Town of Amherst has also opened a warming shelter for their residents at the Harlem Road Community Center located at 4255 Harlem Road.
Additionally, National Grid is offering customers dry ice and bottled water at the following locations beginning at 9 a.m. on February 26th:
- Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main Street
- Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road
Customers are asked to bring a way to transport the dry ice. Materials will be given on a first come, first serve basis.