BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has opened several warming centers around the county to help those who are still without power caused by Sunday's storm.

Lackawanna Sr. Center, 230 Martin Road

Marilla Sr. Center, 1810 Two Rod Road

Hoover Beach Community Center, 3880 Hoover Road

Tonawanda Sr. Center, 35 Main Street

Harbor House, 241 Genesee Street

Grand Island Sr. Center, 3278 Whitehaven Road

The Town of Amherst has also opened a warming shelter for their residents at the Harlem Road Community Center located at 4255 Harlem Road.

Additionally, National Grid is offering customers dry ice and bottled water at the following locations beginning at 9 a.m. on February 26th:

Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main Street

Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road

Customers are asked to bring a way to transport the dry ice. Materials will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

