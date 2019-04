ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Do you want to sing the National Anthem before a home Bills game in front of 71,000 of your closest BillsMafia family?

Now is your opportunity.

New Era Field announced Thursday that applications are now open for the 2019 season.

Entries must be received by May 10 and they ask that you do not submit a singing of "God Bless America" or any other songs, only your rendition of the National Anthem.

To apply, click here.