BUFFALO, N.Y. — Want to see the Northern Lights, without leaving Buffalo? Well, there will an opportunity for that Saturday night.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the conditions could be just right.

"The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has indicated that a Coronal Mass Ejection from the sun is expected to strike Earth and touch off aurora borealis (and australis) displays that may reach as far south as Pennsylvania in the Northeastern United States," read a statement from Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at Buffalo State.

The college invited the public to observe the event on what's expected to be a clear Saturday night from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Mayer Brothers Cider Mill now open

Buffalo Whiskey Riot offers wide variety of options

Western New York maple farms offer look at how syrup is made