Want to land your dream job? Posture is key!

The study was done by researchers at the University at Buffalo School of Management.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While attractive people are more likely to get hired, receive better performance evaluations and get paid more, there's one secret most people don't know will help you land that dream job - your posture!

The study done by researchers at University at Buffalo School of Management found while a "beauty premium" exists across professions, it's partially because attractive people develop distinct traits as a result of how the world responds to their attractiveness. The study found people build a greater sense of power and have more opportunities to improve nonverbal communication skills throughout their lives.

“We wanted to examine whether there’s an overall bias toward beauty on the job, or if attractive people excel professionally because they’re more effective communicators,” says Min-Hsuan Tu, PhD, assistant professor of organization and human resources in the UB School of Management. “What we found was that while good looking people have a greater sense of power and are better nonverbal communicators, their less-attractive peers can level the playing field during the hiring process by adopting a powerful posture.”

Two studies were conducted that looked at 300 elevator pitches of participants in a mock job search.

The first study found managers determined the good looking people to be more hirable because of their more effective nonverbal presence.

The second study asked certain participants to strike a 'power pose' by standing with their feet shoulder-width apart, hands on hips, chest out and chin up during their pitch. Kind of like Superman! With this technique, the less attractive people were able to match the level of nonverbal presence that their more attractive counterparts displayed naturally.